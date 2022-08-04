First council candidate for Lake Country announced

Bib Patel says he feels humbled by all those who asked him to run for mayor

Bib Patel and family in a selfie posted to Facebook September 2020 (Bib Patel/Facebook)

One name has finally entered the race for Lake Country Council.

Bib Patel took to Facebook on August 2 to announce his candidacy for Councillor at Large.

Patel says he has no experience in politics outside of running for junior high vice president and asks people to be patient as he gets up to speed on the process.

Patel, the son of immigrants from India, moved to Lake Country after spending much of his life in Calgary.

He says he has a passion for service and wants to have more dialogue and engagement with the community.

At this time, the Calendar has not confirmed any other candidates for the upcoming municipal election.

READ MORE: Victim in Enderby RV fire identified as Lake Country woman

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionCity CouncilLake Country