First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

The first COVID-19 death in the Interior Health region was announced by health officials today (April 15).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home. Henry said the man went to hospital with an “acute condition” shortly before his death.

Another three cases of the virus were also confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries. The only other potential outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre, which remains at just one case.

“We are in this together, we are still in the midst of it,” Henry said.

“We are not at the point yet where we can let up.”

A total of 146 cases have been confirmed in the region, an increase of five since yesterday.

Provincially, three more deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll 75, with 1,561 total test positive cases. Of those, 955 have recovered; a 61 per cent recovery rate for known cases.

