First COVID-19 exposure at Lavington Elementary

Two more Vernon high schools also reporting exposures

Lavington Elementary has experienced its first potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Interior Health reports the school may have been exposed Friday, May 14.

W.L. Seaton Secondary also had an exposure May 14, 17 and 18. This is the sixth exposure at the high school.

An exposure has also been reported at Kalamalka Secondary on May 17 and 18. This is Kal’s third exposure.

A potential exposure May 14 and 17 at George Elliot Secondary marks the ninth incident at the Lake Country school.

READ MORE: Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

READ MORE: B.C. parents with COVID-19 appointments can bring their kids

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools