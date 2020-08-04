First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

59-year-old woman charged in Round Lake suspicious death incident

A 59-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a police investigation into a suspicious death in Spallumcheen.

On July 30, 2020, North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake after the remains of a 55-year-old man were found inside.

Lynda Saundry, 59, has been formally charged with the first degree murder of 55-year-old Barry Jones of the North Okanagan.

The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of first degree murder against Ms. Saundry,” BC RCMP Major Crimes Operations Officer Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said Aug. 4, 2020.

“The accused and the victim were known to one another and our major crime investigators are now focusing on preparing for the judicial process.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-986-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death near Round Lake

READ MORE: New Lake Country fire hall breaks ground

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No appointment needed: COVID-19 testing access expanded in Kelowna
Next story
UPDATE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna held at three hectares

Just Posted

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

UPDATE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna held at three hectares

Further spread is not anticipated

No appointment needed: COVID-19 testing access expanded in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

Senior ‘seriously injured’ after Kelowna bus crash

A Ford E350 van collided with a BC Transit Bus on KLO Road on Friday, July 31

COSAR attends one search and two rescues over long weekend

Teams searched for a missing cliff jumper, were called out to a sinking boat and an injured ATVer

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

UPDATE: Water bombers attack wildfire north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Wildfire BC reports fire is still classified out of control, 25 personnel on ground

First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

59-year-old woman charged in Round Lake suspicious death incident

Splatsin Elder struggles to stop tubers from accessing his private property

Nathan Kinbasket has a certificate of possession on the area

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

Paper mache Dr. Bonnie Henry stars in North Okanagan exhibit

Beyond the Mask art show kicks off in Village of Lumby

MP Gray: In your service

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s column

Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Sicamous’s Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Most Read