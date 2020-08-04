First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

A 59-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a police investigation into a suspicious death in Spallumcheen.

On July 30, 2020, North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake after the remains of a 55-year-old man were found inside.

Lynda Saundry, 59, has been formally charged with the first degree murder of 55-year-old Barry Jones of the North Okanagan.

The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of first degree murder against Ms. Saundry,” BC RCMP Major Crimes Operations Officer Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said Aug. 4, 2020.

“The accused and the victim were known to one another and our major crime investigators are now focusing on preparing for the judicial process.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-986-8477.

