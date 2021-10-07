First dose vax rate nears 90% for some Central Okanagan neighbourhoods

Almost 80 per cent of eligible Central Okanagan residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

The Central Okanagan is nearing a vaccination milestone for many of its neighbourhoods, though areas continue to lag behind.

According to the latest provincial data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), more than 88 per cent of eligible people over 12 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most populous areas in the Central Okanagan are at or nearing that provincial average — some getting close to having partial vaccination for nine of every 10 eligible residents.

Glenmore leads the way locally with 89 per cent first dose uptake as of Oct. 4, Okanagan Mission has 88 per cent, Downtown Kelowna has 87 per cent and West Kelowna sits at 85 per cent.

Rutland and Lake Country trail behind with just 81 per cent and rural areas in the Central Okanagan have 79 per cent first dose coverage.

Glenmore and Okanagan Mission are the only two areas in the region with over 80 per cent fully vaccinated, both sitting at 82 per cent. Downtown Kelowna and West Kelowna are inching towards that 80 per cent marker, sitting at 79 and 78 per cent respectively.

Rutland and rural areas maintain the lowest full vaccination rates in the Central Okanagan at 72 per cent, while Lake Country is a couple points higher at 74 per cent.

The BCCDC’s most recent weekly COVID-19 case count showed 223 cases in the Central Okanagan between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

READ MORE: Risk of death 133% higher with Delta than original COVID: Canadian study

READ MORE: Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize booster shot of its SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaLake CountryOkanagan