First licensed cannabis store to open in Lower Mainland, 2 months post-legalization

Evergreen Cannabis Society will open legally, marking first shop to get green light in Vancouver

The Lower Mainland will soon have its first government-approved cannabis shop, two months since it became legal in Canada.

Evergreen Cannabis Society in Kitsilano has earned its city business license and provincial license, according to an updated list of approved retailers on the B.C. government’s website.

It will be opening its doors on Saturday.

Evergreen joins a short list of only three other private retailers that have made it through the licensing process, including two in Kimberley and one in Pouce Coupe. Kamloops is home to the only provincially-operated BC Cannabis Store.

