Chief Dean Nelson, of Lilwat First Nation, addressing attendees of a press conference announcing Indigenous and B.C. communities teaming to explore a 2030 Winter Games bid. (City of Vancouver Facebook screenshot)

Chief Dean Nelson, of Lilwat First Nation, addressing attendees of a press conference announcing Indigenous and B.C. communities teaming to explore a 2030 Winter Games bid. (City of Vancouver Facebook screenshot)

First Nations, Whistler Vancouver explore 2030 Winter Games bid

Indigenous, municipal leaders announce memorandum of understanding for Winter Olympic bid

A consortium of First Nations and municipalities will together explore the possibility of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, alongside City of Vancouver and Resort Municipality of Whistler, announced a Memorandum of Understanding Friday (Dec. 10), which will see collaboration with the Canadian Olympic and Canadian Paralympic committees and other stakeholders to examine the effects and benefits of hosting another winter games, stated a press release.

The memorandum will see creation of a “Host Nations Exploratory Assembly for the consideration of a 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid,” a statement said. The assembly will work with the committees to look into how feasible “2030 Games concepts for the region” are and will all in the group reviewing.

“The feasibility analysis will focus on collective benefits and priorities, and on how the bidding process can set frameworks for government partnerships.”

Vancouver and Whistler previously were the site of the 2010 Winter Games and while there was First Nations involvement, many leaders said it was lacking.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Team Canada unveils 2022 Winter Olympic apparel

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympicswinter olympics

Previous story
Police watchdog: Use of force in 2019 arrest may have contributed to Kelowna man’s death
Next story
Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro

Just Posted

The wind whips up the hair of a pedestrian on a chilly winter day. (File photo)
Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

https://mcgillathletics.ca/sports/football/roster/jesse-briggs/3596
Former Kelowna footballer to play for Blue Bombers in Grey Cup

Dynamic Edge trained Lake Country hockey player Tij Iginla has been picked by the Seattle Thunderbirds. (Contributed)
Lake Country’s Iginla among 15 WHL Okanagan picks

The Sicamous Eagles were sanctioned by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League for violating the league’s COVID-19 vaccination policy on Dec. 10, 2021. (File Photo)
Sicamous Eagles sanctioned by KIJHL for violating league’s vaccination policy