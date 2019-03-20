UPDATE: Small plane lands safely after reports of emergency landing at Kelowna airport

Fire crews arrived at the Kelowna airport Wednesday morning for a possible emergency landing. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Update: 11:25 a.m.

“At approximately 10:23 a.m., a privately registered Cessna, advised the air traffic control tower of a mechanical issue,” said Jessica Hewitt, communications officer with the Kelowna airport.

“As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched for the standby. The aircraft with three people on board landed safely at approximately 10:42 a.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.”

Original:

First responders rushed out to the Kelowna International Airport late Wednesday morning for reports of a small incoming passenger plane with a few people on board.

Reports say the plane had only one operating engine and limited quantities of fuel, but it landed safely.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.