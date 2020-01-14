The deer were seen walking along Leon Avenue on Monday afternoon (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Five deer take afternoon stroll near downtown Kelowna

The creatures were seen walking along Leon Avenue on Monday afternoon

If you were brave enough to venture out in the cold around downtown Kelowna on Monday, you might have been greeted by several unfamiliar faces.

Five deer were seen frolicking along Leon Avenue around 2:30 p.m. as the creatures made their way toward Knox Mountain.

READ MORE: Trapped deer part of government research project

While the deer came in close contact with at least one pedestrian and several motorists during their afternoon stroll, no one was injured during the encounter.

Deer sightings have become increasingly common in Kelowna. The city reported 61 deer complaints between 2017 and 2018, up from 20 complaints in the previous four years.

According to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, recent wildfires in the Central Okanagan might actually be helping to boost local mule deer populations.

According to Wildsafe BC, mule deer are the most widely distributed deer across the province.

Most Read