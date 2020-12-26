(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Five more Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

12 flights in December to or from YLW have carried COVID-positive passengers

Potential COVID-19 exposures have been announced for several Kelowna flights.

This is according to a regularly updated exposure list from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Five new cases bring the month’s total to 12 flights landing at or departing from Kelowna International Airport, carrying COVID-19 positive passengers.

The Capital News previously reported that six flights in the Kelowna area had exposures to COVID-19, from Dec. 2 through 11. Another potential exposure has since been listed for Dec. 9, bringing this total to seven.

READ MORE: Six Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19 through December

The BCCDC has listed WestJet Flight 253, on Dec. 20 from Calgary to Kelowna has having a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Affected rows were 2-8.

Also, WestJet Flight 325 on Dec. 19 from Calgary to Kelowna had a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Rows 7-13 were affected.

On Dec. 16, WestJet Flight 3323 from Kelowna to Vancouver had a case on board, with rows 1-7 affected.

The day before, WestJet Flight 3170 from Kelowna to Calgary had a case, with rows 15-20 affected.

On Dec. 14, Air Canada Flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna had an exposure, with rows 13-19 affected.

According to the BCCDC, passengers seated in these rows mentioned should be considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

“Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” states the BCCDC.

To view the full list of Domestic Flight exposures, visit BCCDC.ca.

READ MORE: Two South Okanagan Schools report COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break

Coronavirus

