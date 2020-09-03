Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Interior Health (IH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 3 that there are five new cases of COVID-19 within the region.

Currently, there are 21 active cases, with those individuals now in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases with no active cases. Those who contracted the virus were all staff members, after attending a two-day off-site training session.

The total number of COVID-19 cases within the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic is now at 450.

Most Read