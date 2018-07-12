DP World’s Fairview Terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident

Five shipyard employees were sent to hospital after being exposed to an “unknown substance” at the container terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The Ministry of Environment is now involved in the spill that happened approximately 11:30 a.m., July 11, at DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal.

The employees were working in a specific area of the container yard when they were exposed to the “unknown substance with a garlic odour,” according to the B.C. spill incident report.

In an earlier report from DP World, the terminal operator, stated that four employees were then sent to hospital with symptoms of respiratory irritation.

The condition of the employees is currently unknown, in the update from the province on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. The container terminal was shut down and evacuated yesterday and reopened this morning after a hazardous materials team from Vancouver assessed the situation.

Site assessment ran from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. when the team determined there were no more impacts from the spill. The site was re-assessed in the morning. The hazardous materials team didn’t find anything on their sensors.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our employees, the local community, and any others who may have been affected,” Kirkham said in an emailed statement on Wednesday night.

This is the third incident involving DP World employees being sent to the hospital with respiratory irritation in the past year. The previous incident on Dec. 21 was attributed to Butyl Acetate, a chemical used for synthetic fruit flavouring.

While the spill source remains unknown at this time, there are several organizations involved including the BC Ministry of Environment, DP World, GHD Environmental, Nucor Environmental Solutions and the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

READ MORE: DP World locates source of hazmat incident at Fairview

READ MORE: Fairview Terminal halts operations after incident involving 11 workers

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
After horse dies, B.C. group urges Calgary Stampede to suspend chuckwagon racing
Next story
Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business

Just Posted

Car crashes into storefront at Mission Park Mall

No pedestrians were injured, driver taken by ambulance

Crews mop up scene of West Kelowna house fire

The fire started this morning on Sageview Road

West Kelowna neighbourhood worries about future after explosion

Owner of the home says there was nothing he could do to prevent it

Water pipes need an upgrade to handle fires in Okanagan Centre

The District of Lake Country met with Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in Kelowna

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Most Read