Five vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd. causes delays for Kelowna and Lake Country commuters

The collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. at the Begbie Rd. and Glenmore Rd.

5:25 p.m.

Traffic is now moving slowly past the collision.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene including fire trucks, police and an ambulance.

The collision appears to be a chain reaction, causing a series of rear-enders.

A five vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5p.m. is impacting commuter traffic on Glenmore Road North.

The crash is blocking traffic near the intersection of Begbie Rd. and Glenmore Rd. North.

Four tow trucks have been dispatched.

Map showing location of delays on Glenmore Rd.,Kelowna at 5p.m. (Google Maps)
