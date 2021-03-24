Trevor Guerard, owner of Guerard’s Fine Furniture, is auctioning off these two leather powered recliners with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Pathways. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Trevor Guerard, owner of Guerard’s Fine Furniture, is auctioning off these two leather powered recliners with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Pathways. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Fixture of downtown Penticton backs Pathways with fundraiser

Guerards’ Furniture has family connection to Pathways, auctions chairs to help addictions centre

Guerards’ Fine Furniture – a fixture in downtown Penticton for over 70 years – is stepping up in support of Pathways Addiction Resource Centre.

Owner Trevor Geurard is auctioning off two leather, power reclining chairs worth $2,999 each, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Pathways.

“Pathways is close to our hearts and it would be a real loss for our community if they closed,” he said.

Interior Health (IH) is de-funding Pathways as of May 31, taking on addictions services in-house. Since that announcement, many have protested and petitioned against the decision. Nearly every community leader and local politician has also come out against IH’s decision.

For Guerard, the connection to Pathways is personal.

“There are a number of reasons we are doing this to help save Pathways. My family has a personal connection to Pathways. My wife’s father was a client of Pathways,” said Geurard.

“Unfortunately, he has passed away. They were so good to him and so good to our family.

“Pathways followed up with us and provided our whole family with grief counselling.

‘The experience was so heart warming.”

The other reason Guerard felt compelled to stand up for Pathways is all the good the addictions centre has done over the decades.

“They’ve done so much good for people and they have such a human approach to therapy,” he said. “I’m not knocking Interior Health but Pathways is very approachable. People can find big organizations like a health authority to be intimidating and bureaucratic.”

Guerard hopes people will come down for a visit, test the chairs out and bid on them.

The minimum bid is $1,500 for the set or $850 each. To place a bid, visit Guerards’ at 70 Backstreet Blvd. in downtown Penticton and fill out a ballot.

“This is all about fundraising for an essential resource that has helped so many in our community, so these chairs will go to the highest bidder(s) on Friday, April 2,” Geurard said.

READ MORE: Protestors gather in support of Pathways

READ ALSO: MLA concerned with Pathways decision

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July
Next story
COVID vaccine shipments to Canada won’t be affected by possible E.U. restrictions: Ng

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Grade 9 students (from left to right) Erin Work, Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee and Caitlin Mahony (not pictured) won first place in the Sustainable Development Challenge. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students take top prize with virtual dissection project

The group of Grade 9 students won $5,000 in prize money

The Black Mountain Irrigation District is issuing a smell and taste advisory to most of its customers. (File photo)
Black Mountain Irrigation District tap water safe despite smell, musty taste

BMID customers are complaining of a chlorine smell and musty taste in their tap water

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Keys in hand. (Pixabay photo)
Westbank rental rate freeze extended to 2022

Landlords are prohibited from raising rental costs, without mutual agreement, until Jan. 2022

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
GERDING: Climate change losing proposition for Conservatives

Barry Gerding is the senior regional editor for Black Press in the Okanagan

Mayor John Vassilaki (File)
Penticton mayor backpedals comments about making people with mental illness ‘normal’

“I didn’t mean it to come out the way people take it” says John Vassilaki

White Rock’s Dal Fleischer riding his unicycle in Mexico. Fleischer as part of a miniature circus school for children in the country. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock senior completes 40,000-km unicycle journey

Next goal is the circumference of the moon, says Dal Fleischer

City Coun. Dalvir Nahal knows there's a lot of reason for developers to want to invest in Vernon, but says the procedures need to be more streamlined and a clear vision of Vernon from mayor and council must align with the 2022 Official Community Plan. (File)
Council input on future growth gains nod in Vernon

Motion calling for more input from mayor and council in OCP talks; streamlined development procedures, approved

Armstrong Elementary School will soon receive a $100,000 legacy in its 100th year from former teacher Helen Sidney, who taught Grade 1 at the brick school for more than four decades. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star )
Armstrong school gets $100K boost from beloved teacher

Helen Sidney donating money in school’s 100th year; taught Grade 1 at brick school for more than 40 years

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Rental suite fee evicted in Vernon

Move made in hopes of building housing market, increasing vacancy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Trevor Guerard, owner of Guerard’s Fine Furniture, is auctioning off these two leather powered recliners with 100 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Pathways. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Fixture of downtown Penticton backs Pathways with fundraiser

Guerards’ Furniture has family connection to Pathways, auctions chairs to help addictions centre

Most Read