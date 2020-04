Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire inside a garage at a home on Cameron Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flame can be seen rising from the garage.

Crews were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.

Those inside the home reportedly made it outside safely.

This is the second garage fire on Wednesday that emergency crews have responded to.

More to come.

