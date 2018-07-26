Update: Flames destroy roof of Salmon Arm home

Fire crews extinguish fire in roof, enter house to investigate hot spots.

Update: 5:31 p.m.

The 3100 block of Sixth Avenue SE, near Little Mountain Park, is blocked off as fire crews continue extinguishing the fire in a two-storey home there.

An Observer reporter at the scene says the attack focused initially on the centre of the roof as flames devoured it – but it has been reduced to smoke. However, the roof is badly damaged and firefighters are dumping water on the back of the residence as well.

It appears firefighters were readying to enter the residence once the flames died down.

The fire department was alerted when several people began calling 911 about 5 p.m.

Original

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at 3110 6th Avenue Southeast.

A roof of a home is engulfed in flames, and emergency crews are on scene.

The blaze was first reported just before 5 p.m.

BC Ambulance is on standby.

More to come.

