Flames devour Falkland barn

A fire has destroyed a longstanding home for farm animals.
A barn in Falkland went up in flames Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Dear Road.
“(It) pretty much burned to the ground. Thankfully no humans or animals were hurt,” Falkland resident Bev Laponder said.
She was driving when she saw the blaze around 3 p.m.
“When I first saw the fire it was small and only on one corner of the building. I stopped and called 911 but I could see that it was going to go up really fast,” she said.
“I had tears in my eyes for these people. I just hope they can get some shelter for their upcoming calving season otherwise there will be more losses.”
