Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

  • May. 29, 2018 11:49 a.m.
  • News

Residents of Maryland are recovering after flash floods swept through Ellicott City and Baltimore, over the last two days.

Water rushed through buildings, tossed cars down streets and destroyed city infrastructure – knocking over power poles and ripping up city streets.

Howard County Police Department is reporting the body of a National Guardsmen was found in the Patapsco River on Tuesday — Eddison Alexander Hermond, went missing in Ellicott City during the flood.

Two years ago a devastating flood killed two people in the same area.

As Ellicott City begins to clean up after the devastation, Howard County is warning of home repair scams and door-to-door con-artists targeting residents.

Ellicott City was still in the process of rebuilding from the 2016 floods when the area was hit again by torrential waters.

Howard County Government: Facebook

