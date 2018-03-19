Fleeing driver leaves behind severely damaged car

West Kelowna crash occurred at Highway 97 South junction

The West Kelowna RCMP investigation continues surrounding the crash scene last Friday where driver fled the scene abandoning a severely damaged car.

On March 16 at 10:30 p.m., West Kelowna emergency crews responded to the junction of Highway 97 South and Highway 97 C for a reported single vehicle rollover collision discovered by a passing motorist who promptly call 911.

RCMP arrived at the scene to find an unoccupied severely damaged gold coloured BMW 323i off the freeway.

An initial survey of the scene suggests that the vehicle failed to properly negotiate the off ramp of Highway 97C to the southbound lanes of Highway 97 South, at which time it left the roadway, collided with terrain, rolled onto its roof and ultimately landed back on its wheels.

The occupant and or occupants of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision. Concerned for their safety and well-being, officers utilized a forward looking infrared camera and a police service dog to conduct a search of the area for any occupants who may be in medical distress.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have witnessed the driving behaviour of the vehicle involved prior to the crash is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

