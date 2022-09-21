The motorcycle seized by West Kelowna RCMP on Sept. 20, 2022. (RCMP/Submitted)

Fleeing motorcyclist nabbed by West Kelowna RCMP

Over double the speed limit in residential zone

A motorcyclist is facing a string of punishments after not stopping for West Kelowna RCMP.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, an officer was patrolling the area of Shannon Lake Road and Tallus Ridge Road when he saw a black and blue Honda CBR 1000 that was recently reported to have expired insurance. When he tried to make a traffic stop, the driver looked back before accelerating to over 100 km/hr in a 50 km/hr residential zone.

For safety reasons, the officer decided not to chase.

They then went to the address of the registered owner of the motorcycle, where they saw a Ford Escape leaving the driveway with the driver’s wife behind the wheel.

The officer was able to determine that she was going to pick up her husband, who was found to have parked the motorcycle and was seen running away.

Upon meeting with the owner, they admitted to being the fleeing driver. They were issued tickets for excessive speed, no insurance, and failure to stop for police.

The bike was impounded for seven days.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that it is not worth the risk.

“Riding a motorcycle or any other motor vehicle at high speeds in a residential neighbourhood is not only dangerous to the operator, but to the public. If caught, you will lose your vehicle and certainly be fined.”

