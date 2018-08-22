Flight checks to take place at Penticton Hospital’s new helipad

Performed by Ascent Helicopters Ltd., the checks will occur one day during the week of Aug. 27 to 31

Rendering of completed David E. Kampe Tower, the newest addition to the Penticton Regional Hospital. Image from Interior Health.

Residents of Penticton are advised to keep their eyes on the sky during the week of Aug. 27 to 31 as Ascent Helicopters Ltd. will be conducting flight checks of the new helipad at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The helipad is part of the newest addition to the hospital, the David E. Kampe Tower. Construction of the six-storey building began Spring 2016 and is expected to open to patients Spring 2019.

The checks will take place one day during that time period, in advance of the helipad’s certification. One check will take place for one hour at 5 p.m. with the second check following at 10 p.m.

