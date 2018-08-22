Rendering of completed David E. Kampe Tower, the newest addition to the Penticton Regional Hospital. Image from Interior Health.

Flight checks to take place at Penticton Hospital’s new helipad

Performed by Ascent Helicopters Ltd., the checks will occur one day during the week of Aug. 27 to 31

Residents of Penticton are advised to keep their eyes on the sky during the week of Aug. 27 to 31 as Ascent Helicopters Ltd. will be conducting flight checks of the new helipad at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The helipad is part of the newest addition to the hospital, the David E. Kampe Tower. Construction of the six-storey building began Spring 2016 and is expected to open to patients Spring 2019.

RELATED: RCMP help man down from tower at Penticton Regional Hospital

The checks will take place one day during that time period, in advance of the helipad’s certification. One check will take place for one hour at 5 p.m. with the second check following at 10 p.m.

For more information about the Penticton Regional Hospital, click here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter

JordynThomson
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway
Next story
App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Just Posted

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Henderson: A fast but fulfilling 17 years at the Capital News

Sports reporter Warren Henderson reflects on his career at the Capital News

Lake Country council approves first step to making beer in the district

A proposed zoning amendment will allow craft breweries and meaderies in the district

Fast food drive thru at Turtle Bay Crossing rejected a second time

Lake Country council listed its traffic concerns with the intersections near the complex

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Hergott: A simple mistake and lead to a big headache

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses what happens when you forget to renew your vehicle insurance

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Flight checks to take place at Penticton Hospital’s new helipad

Performed by Ascent Helicopters Ltd., the checks will occur one day during the week of Aug. 27 to 31

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A North Okanagan woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

B.C. skating gold for Kelowna trio

Vienna Harwood, Ariana Rose and Paige Edgar win their divisions at the Super Series BC Summer Skate

Most Read