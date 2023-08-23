Flights cancelled again at Kelowna airport

For the sixth straight day, planes will be grounded until 9 p.m.

Despite clear skies, the Kelowna airport has again made the decision to cancel flights for the majority of Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Limited operational hours resume at YLW, allowing arriving and departing flights to occur from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. As this is an evolving situation, we cannot give a timeline for when the airspace will open for daytime operations. Updates can be found at https://t.co/gpupdwsoiw. pic.twitter.com/7OTTDpImEu — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) August 22, 2023

Some arriving and departing flights will occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m, but most of the planes during the day will be grounded. This is to allow aerial firefighting activity for the wildfires in the Kelowna area.

As of 9:30 a.m., 12 flights are scheduled to be on time, six delayed and 32 have been cancelled.

It is the sixth straight day of flight cancellations. Parking fees will continue to be waived for those in the short term or long term parking lots at the airport.

If flying overnight, food and beverage options will be limited inside the airport.

More information can be found at ylw.kelowna.ca.

