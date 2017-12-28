Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

Snow clearing equipment works on the runway of the Kelowna International Airport. - Image: Twitter/Kelowna Airport

With a second straight heavy snow day hitting the Okanagan, the Kelowna International Airport is facing delays and cancellations.

So far according to the airport’s web site, one flight arriving from Seattle has been cancelled and seven other arrivals have been delayed.

In terms of departures there are currently two flights that have been cancelled from leaving to Cranbrook and Seattle this afternoon while seven others are delayed.

The airport is requesting people arrive at least 90 minutes before a scheduled domestic flight and two hours before international flights and suggests people check with their airline for specifics.

It's the busiest time of year at #YLW! Check-in at least 90 min prior to boarding time for domestic & 2 hrs prior to international flights. pic.twitter.com/yZPBbWkmer — Kelowna Airport- YLW (@ylwkelowna) December 29, 2017

Check the airport web site here for full details.

