Snow clearing equipment works on the runway of the Kelowna International Airport. - Image: Twitter/Kelowna Airport

Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

With a second straight heavy snow day hitting the Okanagan, the Kelowna International Airport is facing delays and cancellations.

So far according to the airport’s web site, one flight arriving from Seattle has been cancelled and seven other arrivals have been delayed.

In terms of departures there are currently two flights that have been cancelled from leaving to Cranbrook and Seattle this afternoon while seven others are delayed.

The airport is requesting people arrive at least 90 minutes before a scheduled domestic flight and two hours before international flights and suggests people check with their airline for specifics.

