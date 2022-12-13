Flip-flop on meeting clock for West Kelowna council

West Kelowna will not be changing its meeting times in an effort to encourage more public attendance.

Last month council voted to consider moving its afternoon meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. At its Dec. 13 meeting that decision was voted down.

Coun. Rick de Jong had originally supported the move.

“After considerable thought, and originally being open to 3:30 p.m., I don’t think it will put people in seats,” he said. “The people that will be here will be those who have a stake in the meeting.”

Other councillors had similar thoughts.

“I’m not convinced we will actually have any more participation from the public,” said Coun. Jason Friesen. “It’s school pick-up time, preparing for dinner time, hockey practice time. I’m okay to look at this as a trial.”

In supporting the change, Coun. Garrett Millsap noted that council has had the 1:30 p.m. meeting for the past 15 years.

“Trying new things is a good thing sometimes,” he added “We are moving to a new city hall soon and hopefully we will see more attendance.”

Council voted to keep its current schedule of meeting every second (1:30 p.m.) and fourth Tuesday (6 p.m.).

