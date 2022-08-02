Tow trucks are working to remove a pontoon boat that flipped onto Highway 97 south of Vernon Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Traffic is reduced to single-lane southbound. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon
Motorist says pontoon boat is flipped at entrance to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park; single-lane traffic in effect
Traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon has slowed considerably near the entrance to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:30 p.m.
This is due, says a motorist, to a flipped pontoon boat on the highway.
Single-lane traffic is in effect for the southbound lane, so motorists are asked to slow down approaching the area.
A tow truck has arrived to help clear the highway.
The Morning Star has a reporter heading to the scene.
More to come…
Road conditionsVernon
