Tow trucks are working to remove a pontoon boat that flipped onto Highway 97 south of Vernon Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Traffic is reduced to single-lane southbound. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

Motorist says pontoon boat is flipped at entrance to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park; single-lane traffic in effect

Traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon has slowed considerably near the entrance to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:30 p.m.

This is due, says a motorist, to a flipped pontoon boat on the highway.

Single-lane traffic is in effect for the southbound lane, so motorists are asked to slow down approaching the area.

A tow truck has arrived to help clear the highway.

The Morning Star has a reporter heading to the scene.

More to come…

Tow trucks are working to remove a pontoon boat that flipped onto Highway 97 south of Vernon Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. Traffic is reduced to single-lane southbound. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
