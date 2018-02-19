Flipped car snarls Kelowna rush hour traffic

The flipped car was cleared off Highway 97 at Leckie Road in Kelowna around 5:15 p.m.—Image: Jen Zielinski/Black Press

Rush hour traffic was backed up on Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) in Kelowna Monday afternoon after a car involved in an accident flipped onto its side around 4:30 p.m.

The accident snarled rush-hour traffic heading north as firefighters dealt with scene and the vehicle was removed from where it landed on its side, the highway median.

The accident happened on the highway near the intersection with Leckie Road.

It was not initially clear if anyone was injured in the accident.

The flipped vehicle was cleared away by 5:30 p.m. and traffic on the road returned to typical rush hour conditions.

