1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

UPDATE: One person is dead and another is missing after a float plane crashed into the waters of a lake north of Pemberton Wednesday.

A third person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP spokesperson Annie Linteau said in a statement.

The plane crashed at about 1:15 p.m. into Tyaughton Lake, 100 kilometres west of Lillooet. The plane remains partially submerged.

A helicopter and a plane have been sent to help with the rescue mission and local emergency responders are on scene. Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have also been deployed.

Linteau said police received several 911 calls following the crash. Nearby boaters actived quickly to attempt to rescue those inside the plane.

RCMP are currently advising the families of those involved.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, police said, and the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: New fires sparked at Mabel and Monte Lakes

Just Posted

Laurel Packinghouse courtyard project proceeding

The $500,000 cost covered partly by $235,000 BC Gaming grant

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

The Flowr Corporation, a Health Canada Licensed producer is hiring

Air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

‘Nobody’s child’: A B.C. woman’s journey to healing from the ’60s Scoop

Tricia Bates, 49, says she only got confirmation this year that she was part of the ’60s Scoop

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

UPDATE: Wildfire reported at Monte Lake

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze near Monte Lake

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

Most Read