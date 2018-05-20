Flood protection installations continue, as Okanagan Lake rises

As flooding continues to worsen, Okanagan Lake due to high snow pact levels, warm temperatures and rainfall is rising.

Okanagan Lake is currently 342.54 metres, 6 centimetres above full pool. Bladder dams, and sandbags are now being redeployed to areas most vulnerable to flooding due to the rising lake. Today members of the Canadian Armed Forces, B.C. Wildfire contractors, and municipal staff are working in Green Bay, West Kelowna installing flood protection measures that includes work on private property to protect key water, sewer and electrical infrastructure.

Owners are still responsible for protecting private property and are being asked to prepare to the same standard as last year, a map of where to access sandbag locations has been created.

Boaters are being asked to not go near vulnerable shorelines and create wakes that could dismantle or impede flood protection measures.

For municipal information please visit their websites:

City of Kelowna

City of West Kelowna

District of Lake Country

District of Peachland

Regional District of Central Okanagan

Westbank First Nation

