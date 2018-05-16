Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Okanagan this weekend, exacerbating flood risks throughout the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Central, North and South Okanagan, saying that total rainfall amounts will be in the 20 to 40 millimetre range by late Friday.

“The threat will be thunderstorms with the potential for brief, heavy downpours in the Kootenays. Rainfall amount in thunderstorms could reach 15 mm in an hour,” reads the alert.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Kootenays and the Okanagan. Showers and thunderstorms over the next few days will impact areas already affected by overland flooding. https://t.co/9t2R5NQLQy #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/ZbOxLCKa1b — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 16, 2018

On Thursday and Friday showers will continue over the Kootenays and spread west into the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon. The continued risk of heavy downpours are possible in these areas.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

