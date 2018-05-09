Flood threat evacuates Vernon hospice

North Okanagan Hospice Society patients transferred to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

The local flood threat has forced Hospice patients from their home in Vernon.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is situated next to BX Creek. Because of today’s rainfall and the warmer weather causing snowmelt, Interior Health Authority and the City of Vernon advised the society to evacuate and transfer the current residents in care to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. They will remain at the hospital until such a time that Hospice House is deemed safe for their return.

See related: Vernon urged to be ready for floods

There will be no admissions to Hospice House until further notice.

Emergency preparedness training and logistics are in effect.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Emergency Preparedness professionals from Interior Health Authority and the City of Vernon for their quick response as well as to our own staff and volunteers for ensuring that all precautions have been taken. We are also grateful to the community for their kind thoughts and their offers of support,” says Ruth Edwards, Executive Director. “North Okanagan Hospice Society values the care and comfort of our residents and their families and will make every effort to ensure their safety.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.

