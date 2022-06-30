The northern portion of Spallumcheen, Armstrong and all of Enderby remain on flood watch. (River Forecast Centre)

The northern portion of Spallumcheen, Armstrong and all of Enderby remain on flood watch. (River Forecast Centre)

Flood watch underway in North Okanagan

Enderby, Armstrong and Spallumcheen keeping an eye on creek and river levels

Water levels may have dropped but North Okanagan communities are keeping its eye on potential flooding.

The Township of Spallumcheen’s southern portion is no longer on a stream flow advisory, but the northern portion is on a flood watch. So is Armstrong and Enderby.

“With the current flows, the Township crews will continue monitoring the creeks and culverts twice a day,” said Lisa Gyorkos, deputy corporate officer in a June 30 notice.

Stepney Road is fully open, after it was flooded June 15 and Spallumcheen activated its emergency operations centre, which has now been deactivated.

A sandbagging station is set up at the Township Public Works shop at 1511 Eagle Rock Rd. A second sandbagging station has been set up at the intersection of Stepney Cross Road and Stepney Rd North. Residents will need to bring a shovel to both locations.

In Enderby, water levels of the Shuswap River have decreased eight inches in three days, since June 27.

While it may be hot this weekend, people are recommended to stay off the river.

“There is fast moving murky water conditions with an increased amount of debris along with sweeper and log jams,” the Shuswap River Ambassadors said. “Water temperatures are cold with unpredictable hazards.”

Tuey Park/Waterwheel beach and Kildonan Boat launch remain closed.

Those who may be on the river with boats are asked to refrain from making a wake with the high water.

“Unnecessary waves can cause water to go over barricaded areas causing issues for people living riverside,” the ambassadors said.

READ MORE: Flood watch continues in Spallumcheen

READ MORE: Community of Monte Lake hit by flash floods

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

flood watchVernon

 

Stepney Road is now fully open in Spallumcheen since flooding. (Township photos)

Stepney Road is now fully open in Spallumcheen since flooding. (Township photos)

Previous story
VIDEO: Police, coroners working to identify suspects in Saanich bank shootout

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Canada flag won’t fly at Kelowna City Hall this weekend

Canada Day safety urged by Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP. (Metro-Creative)
Stay safe on Canada Day weekend: Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP

leopolds - Left to right Patrick McCann, Malusi Mabaleka, Clint Walker, Kate Poirer
Grab your friends and find out what’s happening Canada Day in Kelowna

The Nouissers stand outside their Peachland home which was the scene of an armed police response that may have been predicted by a swatting call on Apr. 16, 2022 (Photo/Gary Barnes)
‘What am I charged with?’ Peachland couple seeks RCMP apology after suspected swatting call

Pop-up banner image ×