Flooding fears for Joe Rich residents

Torrent of snowmelt raging down watershed creeks can be unsettling

Joe Rich residents continue to hope an “exhausting and emotional” spring will give way to brighter days.

Road washouts occurred after a rainstrorm earlier this week, but one area resident says what’s more unsettling is the steady roar of freshet pouring down otherwise quiet creeks fed from the upper alpine snowmelt.

“You know how you see photos of someone standing in a field that has been turned into a pond? It’s not like that up here. It’s raging and angry and big and massive and forceful. The sound of huge boulders coming down the creeks and trees cracking is terrifying,” the Joe Rich woman told the Capital News, Thursday. “It’s been exhausting and emotional for everyone.”

The woman, who declined to offer her name, said her Philpott Road property suffered flood damage last year, which they just recently finished cleaning up.

“It looks like we will be cleaning up again. I know in town they get help with sandbagging but we don’t need sandbags out here, we need rip rap and dump truck loads and there isn’t much help for that.”

As of Thursday morning, there were three locations with flooding and one case required the precautionary evacuation of six properties while two roads suffered washout damage, said Adrian Nieoczym, public information officer with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

The evacuations were called for around the six kilometre mark of Philpott Road due to concerns about the safety of a bridge across the road over Daves Creek.

“The worry is that if the bridge collapses, those people evacuated would otherwise be isolated and we wanted to ensure that doesn’t happen,” Nieoczym said.

The road washouts were reported near the 2000-block of Huckleberry Road and the 6300-block of Goudie Road.

Patty Hanson, on leave currently as regional director of the Central Okanagan Area East, said she watched Huckleberry Road come apart from her home at the corner of Huckleberry and Goudie.

“It was a massive part of the road, the size of a room, just gave way,” Hanson said.

She said it’s also very noticeable how much water is emerging from underground. “You really notice that when you look where Goudie gave way. The water was seeping out of the roadside banks and it’s not even close to a creek.

“It’s the second year in a row we’ve had water on our property coming from out of nowhere underground. You could easily fill up a swimming pool in a day from what’s coming out.”

Nieoczym said the provincial highways department is responsible for dealing with the road repairs.

He said the latest round of flooding damage resulted from the rainfall earlier in the week, which otherwise interrupted what has been a weather-favourable freshet runoff season absorbing record-high snow accumulations at the higher elevations above 1,500 metres.

“Mission Creek picked up significantly earlier in the week after we had rain but as of (Thursday morning) it had dropped back to 85 cubic metres per second,” Nieoczym said.

Last week, the B.C. River Forecast Centre was suggesting Mission Creek could peak out at up to 160 cubic metres per second, but it only reached 120 cubic metres per second.

“We’re not in a worse case scenario situation at the moment. The flood protection measures we put in place last year seem to be holding but we are assessing the situation on a daily basis. But it all depends on the weather. If get any large amount of rain you will start to see the affect on the creek again,” Nieoczym said.

 

