Flooding not par for the course this year at popular Kelowna mini-golf attraction

Operator says higher water levels in nearby Mill Creek have not impacted Scandia like last spring

The outdoor mini golf course and the indoor course in the basement of Kelowna’s Scandia were both victims of last spring’s flooding. Image—Kayla Harahuc

Mother Nature appears to like her mini golf.

According to a manager at Kelowna gaming attraction Scandia, so far the popular facility has not been impacted by the rising level of Mill Creek. The creek runs through the property, located on Highway 97 North.

“So far, so good,” said Darren Beazley, a manager at Scandia.

He said the staff are doing what they normally do at this time of year when spring run-off becomes an issue—running an overflow pump to make sure the drains on the property are kept clear.

He said to this point there has not been a repeat of last spring when Mill Creek spilled its banks and severely flooded parts of the facility. The flooding closed the popular 30-year-old attraction for a short time and damaged the Jungle Mini Gold course located in the downstairs area of the facility.

At this point, last year was the anomaly,” said Beazley, adding no new or special precautions have been taken this year to guard against flooding.

“We’re just doing what we do every year at this time,” he said.

