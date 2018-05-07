In the past Glen Canyon Regional Park in West Kelowna has been closed due to the threat of fire. Now, part of the park is closed due to flooding.—Image: Capital News file

Flooding prompts closure of part of West Kelowna park

An area of Glen Canyon Park was closed Monday due to high water in Powers Creek

The Regional District Central Okanagan closed the southern portion of Glen Canyon Regional Park in West Kelowna Monday due to flooding and high water flows along Powers Creek.

The trail leading from the parking area off Gellatly Road to the first set of stairs is closed until further notice as the footbridge over the creek has been removed.

Signs advising of the closure and caution tape are in place at the Gellatly Road parking area and above the lower staircase.

For their safety, residents are asked to stay out of this closed area. No other areas of Glen Canyon Regional Park are affected.

For more information contact the regional Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@cord.bc.ca.

