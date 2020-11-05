People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with suppliers to order more doses of flu vaccine but success will depend heavily on whether other countries ordered more than they can use.

Public health officials and politicians are asking “every” Canadian to get vaccinated against influenza so that hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 don’t also get hit with a flu-season tsunami.

That request led to soaring demand in many provinces including Ontario, which has asked the federal government to try to get more doses.

The federal public health agency, which orders flu shots for the provinces based on their requests, increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses — for a population of 37 million people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week the government will “ensure that we’re going to have enough flu vaccine for everyone,” but making good on that promise won’t be easy.

The federal public health agency says the vaccine is not usually produced after October and any more doses for Canada will need to be sourced from countries that had extra, or the possibility that batches made for Canada ended up producing more than expected.

READ MORE: Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusflu season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa finalizes methane reduction deals with Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.
Next story
Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, weapons from Rutland home

Just Posted

Springvalley Elementary School. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna elementary school

A member of the Springvalley Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Another Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Four Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21

Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, weapons from Rutland home

One person arrested on outstanding warrant, six others released without charge

Kamala Harris speaks to get out the vote in Detroit, MI. Twitter. (File)
Kelowna’s connection to the U.S. election

City councillor Mohini Singh is the aunt to the press secretary of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Frig Off! perform at BNA Brewing Co. as part of the Fireside Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo - Daniel Taylor/Capital News)
8 Kelowna bands to add to your playlist

From country to rock N’ roll, Kelowna is home to many fabulous musicians

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming CSRD zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)
Private highway-side billboard near Salmon Arm violates bylaw

Owner of property where billboard is located is seeking a variance to allow the sign

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File)
Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read