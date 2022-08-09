Flurry of nomination papers picked up for Kelowna council

Seven people have picked up nomination papers for mayor

The potential for a crowded mayor’s race in Kelowna is growing.

According to the elections page on the city’s website, there are seven people who have picked up nomination papers.

They include Robert Anderson, Cory Sperle, Elizabeth Angelopoulos, David Habib, Glendon Smedley, and two anonymous individuals. Although he has declared his intention to run for mayor, Tom Dyas’ name does not appear on the city’s website. Current Mayor Colin Basran has not yet indicated if he will run for re-election.

Candidates for council could be as equally as crowded. At least 37 sets of nomination papers have been picked up for that category. The only incumbent councillor to pick up papers so far is Loyal Wooldridge.

In the 2018 municipal election, there were four candidates for mayor and 21 council candidates. Going back to 2014 there were eight mayoral candidates and 31 for council.

The nomination period for October’s municipal election is Aug. 30 to Sept. 9. Advanced voting opportunities are Oct. 5,8,12,13,14 and general voting day is Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Former Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent dies at 73

READ MORE: Two Kelowna lifters represent the country in Colombia

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaMayor's RaceMunicipal election