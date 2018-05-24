FMX Superstar and the Kelowna Mayor gear up for Nitro Circus

The homegrown superstar will perform for the first time in Kelowna

In anticipation of Nitro Circus:The Next Level Tour’s stop in Kelowna, the Mayor and Bruce Cook had a ‘long overdue’ meeting at Apple Bowl Stadium.

“I’m pretty pumped that it features homegrown superstar,” Mayor Colin Basran said.

Cook, a Kelowna native lost the use of his legs in 2014 while attempting a world’s first double front flip on a motorcycle, that didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion. A year later he achieved the world’s first back flip on his motorcycle without the use of his legs at a Toronto Nitro Circus show. Now he tours the world with Nitro Circus and will be performing in his hometown.

“I have been looking forward to this one (show) for a long time,” Cook said. ” This is definitely going to be a highlight of my career for sure.”

Nitro Circus, the global youth entertainment phenomenon, returns to North America this year with the Next Level Tour. This full-moto show will have death-defying tricks, jaw-dropping world firsts and absurd stunts.The Next Level Tour will arrive in Kelowna May 25, tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca

