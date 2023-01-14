Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Saturday evening (Jan. 14) into Sunday morning for much of the province.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring, states Environment Canada in the advisory issued at 5:37 pm Jan. 14.

“Conditions are favourable for areas of dense fog to develop and persist tonight. An impulse will bring showers and flurries to the southern Interior starting Sunday morning,” notes the advisory.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The foggy conditions are expected to persist Saturday evening to Sunday morning for southern, and to near noon or early afternoon for central and northern Interior.

The weather has been unseasonably warm in recent days in the Interior.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherTravel tips & advisories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Dangerous avalanche around Revelstoke due to unpredictable snowpack

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)
Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in four games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)
Kelowna hockey player going for gold with Canada at U18 championships

Trae Johnson made his Kelowna Rockets debut in the team 4-0 loss in Victoria on Friday night (Jay Wallace/@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Missing key players shows as Kelowna Rockets fall in Victoria

The West Kelowna Warriors were the Peachland Warriors on Friday night as they beat the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-3 (@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
The Peach Boys: West Kelowna Warriors extend winning streak to three games