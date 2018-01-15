Hilary Leach‎ snapped this photo of the thick fog between Kamloops and Merritt Sunday evening. Image credit:Facebook/Hilary Leach‎

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

Highway 5 southbound is now open.

A lane closure is in effect on that stretch of the Coquihalla, one kilometre south of exit 256 so motorists should expect delays.

BC Hydro is also on site restoring power that has been effected due to vehicle incident.

—-

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla will reopen southbound at the Coldwater Interchange by 8:30 a.m.

—-

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

Motorists should be wary heading out on the mountain highways this morning as dense fog sitting over higher elevations is being described as “pea soup”.

Environment Canada issued a fog warning this morning for the Okanagan Connector, Hwy. 97C and the Coquihalla, Hwy. 5, with the exception of “near zero visibility”.

“A stagnant weather pattern is giving rise to areas of dense fog along the highway,,” writes Environment Canada.

“The fog is expected to persist through today and tonight and then likely dissipate Tuesday morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Hilary Leach‎ posted on Facebook that the fog from Kamloops to Merritt was pea soup, while Shirley Choiniere said the conditions were terrible.

The fog is already causing problems on the Coquihalla this morning.

As of 6 a.m., the Coquihalla is closed southbound at Exit 286, the Coldwater Interchange from Merritt to Hope because of vehicle incident, with reports of a northbound lane closure as well.

DriveBC states an assessment is ongoing and there is currently no estimated time of opening and no detour available.

An alternate route is available via Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 8.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Most Read