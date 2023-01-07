Fog warning issued for Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos

DriveBC is reporting patches of fog for 70 kilometres on Saturday, Jan. 7

A look at Highway 3 east of Osoyoos on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11:45 a.m. DriveBC is reporting patches of fog on the highway for 70 kilometres. (Photo- DriveBC)

DriveBC is reporting patches of fog along Highway 3 on Saturday, Jan. 7, between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

The warning is in effect for 70.1 kilometres, from Keremeos to Wagon Wheel Road, 20 kilometres east of Osoyoos.

Early on Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for the Similkameen. The advisory has since been lifted.

DriveBC last provided an update on the highway’s condition shortly after 6:20 a.m.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution when visibility is limited.

On Friday, Jan. 6, multiple crashes were reported on Highway 97 near Summerland because of black ice conditions.

DriveBC’s previous warnings for slippery conditions, on Highway 97 between Summerland and Okanagan Falls and on Highway 3A between Keremeos and Junction Highway 97 near Kaleden, are no longer in effect.

READ MORE: Multiple crashes on Highway 97 near Summerland as DriveBC warns of black ice

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

KeremeosNews and WeatherOsoyoos