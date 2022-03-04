Foggy morning in Kelowna catches attention of Environment Canada

Fog is expected to linger into the late morning on Friday

Environment Canada issued a number of fog advisories across the Okanagan on Friday (March 4), with a warning for Kelowna expected to remain in effect into the late morning. (Brennan Phillips, Western News)

Significant fog in the Central Okanagan on Friday morning (March 4) prompted Environment Canada to issue a public alert and advisory for the area shortly after 9 a.m.

A misty Kelowna morning caught the attention of meteorologists, who say “near-zero visibility” is expected to continue throughout the morning.

Advisories were also issued for the Vernon and Similkameen areas on Friday before Environment Canada lifted those warnings at around 9 a.m.

The fog in parts of Kelowna is expected to linger into the late morning and then disappear once the afternoon arrives.

A fog advisory was also issued on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt at 4:50 a.m.

As of 10:00 a.m., a warning for reduced visibility is still in effect on the major highway.

Environment Canada issued a number of reminders to drivers in the area on Friday morning, asking people to slow down and to watch for tail lights ahead as a result of the conditions.

Okanagan road conditions can be monitored at DriveBC.

Some arrival and departures at Kelowna International Airport have also been delayed. Check YLW’s website for the most up-to-date information.

