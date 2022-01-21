Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the southern Interior Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the southern Interior Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Foggy night ahead in Shuswap, Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most of the southern Interior Friday

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory most of the southern Interior Friday, Jan. 21.

The advisory covers the Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Boundary, Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay, Elk Valley and West Columbia regions.

The weather agency says reduced visibility is to be expected.

Areas of fog and low clouds will develop tonight as a ridge of high pressure builds in from offshore. Patchy fog and low cloud will temporarily lift around noon on Saturday and then return Saturday evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero, the agency warns.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for Southern BC and Western Alberta

READ MORE: Much needed snowfall at Big White

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Weather

Previous story
B.C. reports 2,364 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Friday

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan basketball is in action at home this weekend (Photo - Julie Pringle/Snap Photography)
Kelowna sports weekend preview and update: Heat, Warriors and Chiefs in action

Drag superstars are performing at the Kelowna Community theater this weekend (Peak Pride/Licorne Lounge)
Kelowna, start your engines, Peak Pride is coming to town

(Photo credit/Holcar Developments)
Public to get say on redevelopment of Kelowna’s Tolko mill site

Almost seven out of ten impaired drivers that caused crashes in British Columbia are male, according to ICBC (Black Press Media File).
RCMP see more drivers impaired by drugs on Kelowna roads