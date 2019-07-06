(From left) Charanjot Sidhu and Kaitlyn Cuerrier, community crew team members at Valley First assisted with the distribution of After the Bell packs. (Central Okanagan Food Bank)

Food Bank make over 6000 food packs for Kelowna children in need

1,000 volunteers packed 100,000 nutritious, child-friendly packs in May to be distributed nationwide

Over 6000 healthy food packs will be available to central Okanagan children in need thanks to Food Banks Canada’s After the Bell Program.

After the Bell is a nationwide program that aims to replace meals children were served at school after the school year comes to an end.

Across the nation, Food Banks Canada, sponsors and more than 1,000 volunteers packed 100,000 nutritious, child-friendly packs in May. The packs include shelf-stable items such as oatmeal, cereal, raisins, and peanut-free spread.

The packs were then sent to food banks across the country, including the Central Okanagan Food Bank, for distribution to school-aged children. Local food banks supplement the packs with fresh fruit, vegetables and other items thanks to a grant from Food Banks Canada.

READ MORE: Three Kelowna-area educators up for Premier’s award

READ MORE: Girls’ go-kart camp at Okanagan College introduces 14 to trades

“Childhood hunger is real,” said Tamie Williams, communications officer for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We are very grateful to have these healthy food packs for children who face food insecurity in Kelowna and West Kelowna.”

According to Food Banks Canada, 35 per cent of those relying on food banks nationally are children, yet they represent only 20 per cent of the population.

The distribution of After the Bell summer food packs continues through the end of August.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal government commits $2.8 million to anti-workplace harassment project

Just Posted

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to challenge stereotypes at Kelowna show

Kelowna organizations collaborate to bring Juno-award nominated hip-hop duo for UBCO intensive

Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Food Bank make over 6000 food packs for Kelowna children in need

1,000 volunteers packed 100,000 nutritious, child-friendly packs in May to be distributed nationwide

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

RCMP conducting boat pre-checks on Okanagan Lake

Volunteers at Paddlewheel Park boat launch

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

Most Read