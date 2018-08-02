Miranda Gathercole Langley Times.

Food celebration to hold 10th anniversary in Kelowna

The Feast of Fields is back for another year at the Father Pandosy Mission, Aug. 12

The Okanagan’s “Best Food Event” is back for its 10th season.

Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual local food celebration and fundraiser, highlighting the contribution local chefs, restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers make to our local economy, according to a Feast of Fields news release.

It emphasizes how they are connected to the land, support the regional economy, and create the most delicious local, seasonal and sustainable flavours B.C. has to offer, the release said.

The event will be held at the Father Pandosy Mission in Kelowna Aug. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Okanagan Feast was voted “Best Food Event” in the Okanagan Valley by readers of Okanagan Life Magazine in their annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

READ MORE: Feast in a farmer’s field in Lake Country

This gourmet wandering harvest festival is Canada’s largest and longest running local food celebration, and over the past 24 years, FarmFolk CityFolk has hosted more than 50 feasts.

Guests are invited to taste, sip, and enjoy the local, zero waste creations from more than 40 of British Columbia’s best food and beverage providers, presenting a true reflection of the incredible offerings in their own backyard, the release said.

READ MORE: Ninth annual Okanagan Feast of Fields a hit

The participating producers in this year’s event include 14 wineries, four breweries, three distilleries and three cideries, and a selection of the best-known names in local food, such as RauDZ Regional Table by Chef Rod Butters, Oak + Cru at the Delta Okanagan Hotel, and Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Golf Resort in Chase, the release said.

For more information on all our projects past and present, please visit www.farmfolkcityfolk.ca.

For a full list and profiles of participating chefs and makers, the host farms, and to buy tickets, visit www.feastoffields.com.


