YLW senior manager of airport operation Phillip Elchitz (left), White Spot CEO Warren Erhart and Kayla Ungaro, regional director of the Canucks Autism Network, are served food from the Triple O food truck at the Kelowna airport Thursday by White Spot employee Govind Siwach. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Food truck arrives at Kelowna’s airport

While White Spot renovates its kitchen at YLW, it’s food truck will supply food

Despite Kelowna International Airport renovating the kitchen that serves both White Spot restaurants at YLW over the next two months, travellers passing through the terminal won’t go hungry.

That’s because the restaurant has brought in one of its mobile food trucks to provide a limited menu during the renovations.

“The state-of-the-art kitchen renovations at White Spot will greatly improve capacity and speed of service,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director in a news release. “This renovation is part of a partnership with Skyway Group to improve service delivery to our customers.”

On Thursday, airport and White Spot officials gathered outside with a representative of the Vancouver Canucks Autism Network and announced that for the next few days, $2 from the sale of every White Spot hamburger will go to help the network.

While the kitchen renovations are underway, most of the seats in the White Spot location in the departures lounge will be closed. The patio area, however will be remain open. The restaurants operation in the public part of the terminal will, however, remain fully open. The renovations will not impact service at Subway or Tim Horton’s locations at YLW.

During the renovations, a Triple O’s food truck, donated by the White Spot Restaurant Company based in Vancouver, will be on site serving a limited hot food menu.

“This was a novel solution to continue providing food service to our valued guests,” said Warren Erhart, CEO of White Spot. “With the Triple O’s food truck, both White Spot locations in departures and pre-security will still be able to have food served by our friendly staff. After all, no one wants to sit through a flight next to someone who’s hungry.”

Between the two White Spot locations at the airport, there are 250 seats at YLW, double what there was when the first post-security White Spot location a year ago, said Phillip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations at YLW.

The airport has seen steady growth over the years and now handles 1.9 million passengers a year. It is the 11th busiest airport in the country.

