Facebook Facebook

Food trucks ready to serve up in downtown Kelowna

City Park will open up for food trucks May 15

Kelowna food trucks will soon be taking orders and delivering street-eats in downtown’s City Park.

Running from May 15 to Sept. 15, downtown will open up City Park and Stuart Park for several food trucks, offering a wide variety of food.

City of Kelowna’s Tammy Abrahamson said three food trucks and one gelato truck–Ocanvan Crepes, Konz Pizza, Vietnam Village and Artisto Gelato–will take up residence over the summer and serve up the goods. She noted that the city tries to restrict the number of trucks that will operate in the parks, so as to not create unnecessary competition for the established year-round restaurants in the downtown.

“We’re quite sensitive to the number of restaurants that are downtown,” said Abrahamson. “Kelowna is different with how they do the vending.”

READ MORE: Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

READ MORE: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

In other cities like Vancouver, food trucks get a permit from the city, and then each day they try and find the best spot in the city to open their doors to customers. In Kelowna, yearly contracts are given out, and if there’s an opening spot, companies will create a bid and then a Kelowna committee will review and decide which food truck is the best fit.

READ MORE: Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

“I think there’s a sensitivity the trucks may cherry pick, and leave the bricks and mortars folk to clean up the mess,” she said. “We like ideas of adding quality street food while balancing the needs of the folks that are already downtown.”

READ MORE: New restaurant on The Rise in Okanagan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet Clarence the pigeon dove, South Okanagan city has a new “community pet”
Next story
Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Just Posted

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

Mexico’s Majestic Downfall will be in Kelowna May 11

Go Fish program returns to encourage kids to fish

The West Kelowna grand opening takes place May 5

Vigil for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach sacred

Mourners gathered at the same spot she was found to share memories about the young woman

Bus driver assaulted in Kelowna speaks about trauma

Peter Lansing was assaulted by a passenger in March

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

Photos: Godsmack and Volbeat rock a sold out show in the Okanagan

The hard rock bands performed at a sold-out South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Rural Dividend Fund supports projects across North Okanagan and Shuswap

The largest funding allotment was $500,000 for project management on the rail trail initiative

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

Most Read