FOODIE FRIDAY: South Okanagan restaurant introduces plant-based menu

See how the Hooded Merganser sous chef makes its Beyond Tacos and Hood Poké Bowl

The Hooded Merganser in Penticton recently introduced a new plant-based menu to accommodate the growing demand for healthier meal options in the restaurant business.

Sous and catering chef Aaron Armstrong said with the Canadian Food guide changing, people are looking for more plant-based options.

He shared how he prepares two completely plant-based dishes: the Beyond Tacos and Hood Poké Bowl, which are now available on its new menu at the restaurant on Lakeshore Drive.

“We’ve got tourism happening in this hotel so we’ve got to accommodate lots of tastes and palates,” he said.

There is trend in the restaurant industry that is moving away from meat, he said.

“Producing meat wrecks the planet. With population growth, I think we need to focus more on how people used to eat back in the day.”

