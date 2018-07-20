Kathy Michaels/Capital News A view of the Okanagan Mountain Park fire on Wednesday from the west side of the lake.

Forestry manager isn’t surprised wildfire burns in same area as 2003 firestorm

Kelowna - “We’re in a fire-prone ecosystem.”

On the 15th anniversary year of the firestorm that destroyed more than 240 Kelowna homes, a forestry manager for Gorman Brothers Lumber says he isn’t surprised a new fire sparked close to where the old one began in Okanagan Mountain Park.

Kerry Rouck, forestry manager for the company, said the hot temperatures and dry climate make good conditions for wildfires.

“We’re in a fire-prone ecosystem. Our ecosystems require fire to regenerate and stay healthy and we’ve excluded them for so many years and now we have buildups of fuel that wouldn’t otherwise exist,” he said.

At the time of the 2003 firestorm, Gorman Brothers had special permission to clear out dead trees affected by the Douglas fir pine beetle infestation east of the park.

Although the number of dead pine beetle trees found tapered off in 2012, with mature forests there’s an elevated fire risk, Rouck said.

The conversation around fuel management seems to happen every few years after a significant wildfire event, he said.

“In 2003, there were the big fires and there was about a three-year window that kind of tapered off and in 2009 there were more fires and there was more talk about fuel managed and with last year’s fires, fuel management becomes another hot topic for a few years. So what we’re kind of seeing is that we’re getting more of these big fire years are spaced closer together, so the awareness and drive for fuel management is consistent,” Rouck said.

The forestry company works with the regional district, First Nations groups and the province to manage wildfire fuel between cities and commercial logging sites, he said.

Gorman has been working with the Penticton Indian Band, supported by the Okanagan Nation Alliance, in order to manage forest debris, conduct ecosystem restoration and perform industrial logging, Rouck said.

“It’s cheaper to deal with it up front than to pay money to rebuild,” Rouck said.

Gorman Brothers has an active forestry site located to the east of the park.

In 2003, more than 5,000 residents were evacuated as part of the second largest evacuation in Canadian history, according to an Environment and Climate Change article.

“At the height of the fire season, 7,600 civilian firefighters and nearly 2,000 military (personnel) were fighting the blazes,” it said.

The fire eventually spread into the Upper Mission area destroying homes and then carried on into Myra Canyon where it damaged 12 Kettle Valley Railway trestles.

The 2017 wildfire season was one of the worst seasons in B.C. history, with the cost of fire suppression estimated to be more than $568 million, according to the province.

The province did not respond to requests for comment from the Capital News by press deadline Thursday afternoon.

Previous story
Lakeshore Drive businesses ‘prepared not scared’ in wake of wildfire
Next story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire burns at 400 hectares

Just Posted

Updated: Highway 97 reopens to traffic, Peachland fire crews monitor fires this morning

Crews continue to battle the 1,000 hectare Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland

West Kelowna residents remain on alert due to wildfire

Evacuation alerts are in effect for properties in the Glenrosa area

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire burns at 400 hectares

An evacuation alert remains in effect for those on Lakeshore Road

Show of union solidarity on casino picket lines

Labour movement to back striking BCGEU workers in protest on Saturday

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Special Olympics athletes take on BC Games during Global Day of Inclusion

Twenty-five athletes and nine coaches are here in Cowichan Valley during the 50th anniversary

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser launched to help mom of French jogger detained after accidentally crossing U.S border

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained in America after accidentally crossing the border

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

New wildfire burning in the Naramata area

Wildfire ignited at Paradise Ranch, near Naramata

Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

McArthur worked as a landscaper, allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters

Premiers to wrap up 2 days of meetings at New Brunswick seaside resort

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade

B.C. city wants pot banned from ALR

Mayor and council are concerned about conversion from growing food to making marijuana

Most Read