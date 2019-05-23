FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

It was bit of an unusual start for FormaShape’s director of sales and marketing Jeremy King on Thursday morning, as he pulled into the lot of 9505 Haldane Road in Lake Country and saw his colleagues outside.

A small fire broke out in an electrical panel while the night shift was winding down and employees on the morning shift were just rolling in, King said.

“There was no actual flame or anything,” he said, adding the timing couldn’t have been better, as the morning crew was coming in fresh and were able to jump in right away to snuff the fire.

“We have a robust emergency preparedness plan,” King said. “Everyone did what they were supposed to do.”

The fire department responded to the call at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, but King said it was more for precautionary reasons.

King said everyone was back to work within the hour after firefighters helped vent out smoke from the building.

But, before they returned to work, King provided the FormaShape team with provisions including coffee and doughnuts.

“We had a little parking lot party in the rain,” King said.

Most Read