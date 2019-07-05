A former nursing instructor at Camosun College is banned from nursing for at least the next four years for a series of inappropriate photos he took while on a field study trip abroad with his students. (File Photo)

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

A former Camosun College nursing instructor who took hundreds of photos of students in their bathing suits is no longer legally permitted to practice nursing in B.C.

Stephen Bishop was hired by Camosun College in 1999 and was an instructor and department chair at the college when he chaperoned a five-week field study trip to the Philippines with nursing students in spring 2016. According to a media release from the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP), Bishop took hundreds of pictures of his students “in their bathing suits while they were swimming or sunbathing, and/or when they may have been unaware that they were being photographed.”

He also made inappropriate comments to and about the students.

READ ALSO: Former GNS teacher investigated for intimate texts won’t teach again in B.C.

READ ALSO: B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Student complaints led to an internal Camosun-led investigation and Bishop’s resignation from the school in December 2016.

“The well being and safety of students at Camosun College is taken very seriously,” said Rodney Porter, executive director of communications for Camosun College.

Bishop did not renew his nursing registration that year and according to BCCNP, hasn’t practised since.

A consent agreement with BCCNP, approved June 19, includes an agreement with Bishop that he won’t apply for reinstatement of registration for at least four years – and if he does, he will have to meet requirements for character, competence and fitness to practice, following specified court work.

The BCCNP said it’s satisfied the measures will protect the public.


